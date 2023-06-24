Republican reaction to Hunter Biden's plea deal on tax and gun charges demonstrates the paranoia that has gripped many in the party. GOP leaders seem convinced of what US Representative Elise Stefanik called the "politicization and weaponization of Joe Biden's Department of Justice."

Nor is it just about President Biden and his team. Republicans have taken to complaining that the FBI and career bureaucrats in the Justice Department are biased against them. It's not that they would do anything differently if they were in power. As several analysts have noted, Republicans argue that there is no such thing as objective justice. Former President Donald Trump promises to "lock up" his political enemies, not restore neutrality.



