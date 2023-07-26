A group called “No Labels” is moving ahead with the possibility of running a third-party candidate for president next year – at least if Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the major party nominees.

Democrats are livid at the prospect, concerned that such an effort is more likely to help Trump. Based on some of the big names and money involved, some Democrats are even convinced that it’s a deliberate plot to deliver the election to Republicans. Polling shows that neither Biden nor Trump is especially popular – and that many voters say they would consider a third option. So what’s wrong with what No Labels is doing?