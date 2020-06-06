Hello family, friends and everyone else watching tonight. Even though I am not super excited to watch myself talk, I am so honored to be up here and to be named one of two valedictorians, especially because my mom was Cascade’s valedictorian 29 years ago. Shoutout Mandi.
For the Class of 2020, I want to say that you all are amazing people and I am so proud of what we have achieved so far. We have spent most of the past four years in the halls of Cascade High School.
Whether we walked into the school of cracked ceilings, stained carpets and a dirt parking lot, or the new school, we also walked by each other, Mr. Daley and Joya and Coffin and our teachers/mentors.
We have written essays in English class, worked through math problems with Davies, attended some dances, sent athletes off to state, performed on stage and built relationships with some awesome people in our time at Cascade.
That past is what unites us, but what comes next is so unknown and new. Not one of us has the same plan. Every one of us is so wonderfully different. We have different dreams and are taking off on our own individual adventures from this point forward. We can look around us and see all the familiar faces who will soon be figuring out the next steps for themselves.
I hope, Class of 2020, that moving on, every one of us will face our days with strength and excitement. We have much more ahead of us than high school. We have so many things to look forward to and work for. But we also have time and I hope that we never stop being young. That we learn to enjoy this world we are just stepping into, accepting the challenges and questions that will inevitably arise as we get older, and not rush through life.
I am going to close with something my dad has said to me every morning since I have started school and I will take it with me wherever I end up so thank you Dad.
He says, “Be tough, be smart, have fun.” So, be tough, be smart and have fun fellow graduates, every day, no matter what adventure you are on, where you are or what you are doing.
And with that I am done. Congratulations guys and Go Kodiaks!
Kascia Muscutt is the daughter of Terry and Mandi Muscut and plans to attend Peninsula College and continue her soccer career.