“I was living in my car and eating at the shelter whenever I could get there.” (Michael)
“My cousin let me stay in his old travel trailer out back, but was cold in the winter.”(JP)
“I ran out of people to house sit for and didn’t know where I’d go next.” (Jean)
These are true statements for far too many of the senior citizens in our area. That’s why Garden Terrace was conceived and built over 48 years ago, and continues to exist today. And now it’s up to us to be sure that as many of these financially challenged parents, grandparents, widows, and widowers have a safe and secure community where they can enjoy their later years.
Your year-end support will help guarantee that seniors like Michael, JP, and Jean will have somewhere to proudly call their home next year.
In fact, for almost 50 years Garden Terrace has provided low-income seniors in our valley a safe home in which to live, and a daily meal to help them build community and meet at least basic nutritional needs. And the need for this place continues to grow!
Our waiting list for one bedroom apartments is now at nearly two years! This unique and special place just has to be here to provide for these independent seniors. There is no other place like it in the valley. Please join us today and help keep a better future possible for our low-income seniors.
We’ve had an exciting and generous offer this year from Dan and Claudia Goodfellow who will match 2019 year end gifts up to $15,000.
That means that if you give right now, your gift will be doubled and we’ll be that much closer to our year long fundraising goal of $100,000. We are just $30,000 away.
Please make your gift today at gardenterrace.us and it will be doubled!
Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give.”
And just think how much joy you’ll feel when your gift is doubled.
Through the years, over 800 low-income seniors have made their home at Garden Terrace, and that number will continue to grow as we approach our sixth decade of service to this community, because you cared enough to give today.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.