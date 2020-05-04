For decades during the first week of May, the nation has celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week. This observance was originally championed by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to recognize the unsung heroes in America’s public school classrooms.
Educating children has always been a partnership between professional educators, parents, and guardians. The recent school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted just how vital this partnership is for our children. This year, teachers would like to share Teacher Appreciation Week with all the parents who have become their children’s teachers at home.
Classrooms are like a second home for many children and the social bonds can run deep. Teachers often care for their students as if they were their own children, and the announcement of the temporary school closure caused enormous sadness. Now that the closure has been extended for the remainder of the school year, teachers are grieving the lack of daily connections with their classes as well as the loss of culminating celebrations and rites of passage anticipated at this time in the school year. They are worried about their students who live in challenged circumstances, perhaps without respite or support. They are concerned about providing their students with as many learning opportunities as possible. They are juggling changes with their own families and homes as well.
Teachers channeled their grief by using their professional skills, dedication and love for their students into converting to online platforms to help students stay connected and continue their learning. This involved a massive learning curve, fundamental conceptual shifts, and incredibly long hours. It takes many extra hours to pare down a full curriculum to create brief but relevant and engaging lessons for students. Even more time is required to produce them via online platforms and by other means for students without internet access. Teachers are also trying to accommodate a high volume of requests for 1-1 tutoring, advice, counseling, and even tech support.
With the support and guidance of our district administrators and technology staff, what would normally have taken an organization many months to accomplish has been achieved in a matter of weeks. This is an even more remarkable achievement in light of government guidance that is perpetually changing.
Parents, like teachers, have also had to completely change their routines in a short time and also master new learning. Converting their kitchen tables into offices and classrooms, parents newly responsible for helping to teach their children at home have launched an avalanche of humorous memes on social media, including asking for substitute “teachers,” declaring their “students” graduated after only a few days, and offering their children’s regular teachers any number of extravagant gifts and huge salaries.
Humor aside, we want to thank parents for their extraordinary grace and patience, and for stepping up to help us maintain their children’s education at home. In the face of unprecedented challenges, our partnership will continue to help our children thrive.
We invite you to join us and the Wenatchee School District in celebrating our teachers — and parents — during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Kris Cameron is president of the Wenatchee Education Association.