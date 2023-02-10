Chicken egg shortages and high prices are all over the news lately. Large corporations are making record profits while consumers are paying higher prices than ever. If you find yourself in front of an empty egg shelf or don’t want to reward corporate price gouging, there are many great egg substitutes available for various applications.
Substitutes
You don’t have to be a vegan to take advantage of the many egg alternatives for baking. The internet has a multitude of helpful charts, such as topwithcinnamon.com, listing the types of substitutes that are best for your particular application. I was skeptical until I tried several of them myself and found that they work very well. Making a mousse or meringue? Use aquafaba (chickpea water). Baking a cake? Try powdered egg replacer or flax seeds and water.
If you’re looking for something you can scramble, Just Egg is a liquid egg replacer made with mung beans, and can be found in most grocery stores. Tofu with the right seasonings can also be a delicious and healthier alternative to scrambled eggs, even for people like me who aren’t necessarily tofu fans.
Labels
When you do buy eggs, paying attention to labels is important. Polls show that most consumers do not want to purchase eggs laid by a hen kept her entire life in a tiny, crowded wire battery cage, unable to even spread her wings or preen her feathers. The cheaper the eggs you buy, the greater the chance they came from hens kept in these cruel conditions.
Commercial egg producers like to use the labels “cage-free” and “free-range.” There is so little regulation around the use of these labels that they are virtually meaningless. We assume these labels mean hens spend their days happily roaming around a pasture in the sunshine. In reality, “cage-free” hens can still be packed into huge crowded warehouses, and “free-range” can mean there is a small opening in that same huge warehouse with access to some type of outdoor space. There are no requirements for the size of the opening, or the size or characteristics of the outdoor space. With tens of thousands of hens crowded together in these conditions, it’s unlikely that most will ever be able to access the outdoors. And they begin their lives in industrial hatcheries where, as day-old chicks, their beaks are painfully severed to minimize pecking injuries in these stressful conditions. Because they don’t lay eggs, their day-old male counterparts are considered industrial waste and ground in macerators or gassed.
These large factory farms make it more difficult for smaller, local, and independent producers to compete. Most of these smaller farms pasture raise their flocks, allowing them to truly free-range and have access to all the conditions to live their lives naturally. Mountain Spring Homestead outside of Orondo is just one local example of this humane husbandry.
Avian Flu
One of the justifications given for current egg shortages and high prices is the impact of avian flu. Like swine flu, diseases appear and spread rapidly in factory farms where animals are housed in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. Experts warn that these industrial “farms” are creating the conditions for the next pandemic, and estimate the commercial livestock industry accounts for around 65% of antibiotics used in the US. This is contributing to antibiotic resistant bacteria that is resulting in a rising number of deaths. When disease outbreaks result in requirements to cull entire commercial flocks, many factory farms use VSD, or ventilation shutdown. VSD shuts off ventilation, and often adds heat into the building, resulting in birds dying a slow, painful death from heat stroke. This method is also used to cull swine herds on factory farms.
As consumers we have enormous power to bring about positive improvements for a safer, healthier, and more humane food system. Purchasing pasture-raised eggs – preferably from local, ethical farms — and using substitutes wherever possible, is a great start.
Kris Cameron is a member of the Rotary Environmental Sustainability Plant-Rich Diet Task Force and lives with her husband and pet hens: Betty, Martha, Helen, and Geraldine.