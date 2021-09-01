As an older Gen-Xer, I’m well past the days of going on school field trips — even to accompany my now adult daughter — but I recently learned that you’re never too old to learn something in the field.
My journey started with an op-ed that I wrote earlier this year in which I noted that, although I’m a hydropower advocate, I believe that dams should be removed if they don’t provide a societal benefit. I used as my example Enloe Dam, which doesn’t have a fish passage system and has not produced electricity since 1958. One article indicated that over 358 miles of salmon habitat would be opened if that dam were removed.
It sounded like a slam dunk to me, but it turns out things are a bit more complicated.
One of Northwest RiverPartners’ members, Okanogan County PUD, saw my quote and invited me up to see Enloe Dam to help me understand the history.
Enloe Dam sits on the Similkameen River in North Central Washington, very near the Canadian border. It’s a beautifully rugged area of the state that is a lot greener than you’d expect because of the irrigation the river provides.
When I read about a dam blocking hundreds of miles of habitat, I imagined it would be a large structure. But Enloe Dam isn’t very big at all. It’s only 59 feet tall and 276 feet wide. At that size, one could easily build a fish ladder and the problem of fish blockage would be solved.
So, where is the fish ladder?
A well-established tribal legend states that salmon were not allowed to pass the dam site prior to the dam’s construction. Consistent with the legend, based upon known records, there are no historical accounts of any salmon passing upstream of the dam’s location prior to its construction in 1922.
A recent resolution of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band supports the removal of the dam and restoration of the site to its natural condition, but objects to artificial fish passage, in deference to the legend.
What about dam removal?
Unfortunately, dam removal has its own potential drawbacks.
There are more than 50 abandoned mines throughout the Similkameen watershed, including an EPA Superfund mine cleanup site just four miles upstream. Decades of upstream mining resulted in silt buildup behind the dam, which is potentially ripe with hazardous waste. More rigorous testing needs to be completed, but initial results demonstrate high levels of arsenic, chromium, copper, and nickel.
For now, the toxic substances are essentially dormant, buried in the silt. But, if the dam were to be removed, the silt would be disturbed, and those toxins would be released into the water that the town and surrounding ecosystem depend on.
The amount of silt is difficult to fathom and fills the river for two miles upstream of the dam.
In essence, while Enloe Dam doesn’t provide value in the form of electricity or flood prevention, it may be necessary to keep the dam in place for the health of salmon and people. We’ll know more when thorough testing is completed.
What I learned from this trip to the Okanogan Valley is that Enloe Dam is yet another example of an issue that looks much different close up than it does from a distance.
Issues related to energy and the environment are seldom clear cut. They are messy and require us to get our hands a bit dirty if we want to truly understand them, but that’s what getting out in the field is all about. Perhaps none of us are too old for a field trip, especially if the experience helps us more fully understand the nuanced realities that should inform these critical conversations.
Kurt Miller is the executive director of Northwest RiverPartners, which represents community-owned utilities in Washington and the Northwest.