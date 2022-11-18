As I write this, a milestone event is occurring on our planet. According to those in the know, human population has just surpassed the 8 billion mark. While many or most other species are in a state of decline, with some barely surviving, our numbers are mushrooming as, after having held relatively steady at less than half a million throughout most of known history, worldwide population was estimated to have finally reached the one billion mark around 1830, 2 billion in 1930, and on and on until now, when demographers claim it’s taken only about 11 years to add the latest billion.
Meanwhile, massive droughts and water shortages, deforestation, soil erosion, species extinction, floods, forest fires, extreme heat waves, hurricanes, and other so-called “natural” events of Biblical proportions, which traditionally are classified in terms of 100 year occurrence probabilities, now seemingly recur every year or two. Science tells us this is most likely a result of the greenhouse gases and other pollutants we spread through the atmosphere that tend to warm the planet, i.e., climate change. Add to this all the social issues and garbage we create, e.g., over-crowded cities and national parks, plastic in the oceans, disposal of dead batteries, etc., and the problem is magnified.
Right here in Wenatchee, we’ve seen this in the form of extreme heat and smoky air through much of our recent summers – with more and more people in the forest to trigger the fires, not to mention all that traffic on Wenatchee Ave these days.
But not to worry – high tech solutions abound: We have electric vehicles, wind and solar power, etc. And as for garbage, no problem, right? Just dump it in the ocean, or shoot it into outer space – plenty of room out there. In fact, a recent article (Berkeley ENGINEER, Fall’22) tells of research going on for colonization of Mars. Conveniently, there’s no mention of cost. While I don’t mean to belittle such innovation, not only can implementation of such processes be long term and prohibitively expensive, but there can be significant amounts of non-renewable resources and land or ocean destruction required (e.g., for lithium mining, windmill materials and farms, etc.). True, electric vehicles are now readily available, but how many of us can afford them?
The truth is there’s a much simpler, low tech method for us earthlings to cut back our numbers, and no, I would never advocate war and disease as the answers. The obvious solution is for us to have fewer babies. Although many claim that our numbers are “not a problem” since our rate of population increase has been reduced to something around 1% worldwide annually, and we’ve essentially achieved Zero Population Growth in the USA (especially if we ignore immigration), we’re still adding some 75 million humans to the planet every year.
True, fewer people probably means a lower earthly GDP, but so what? While the “per capita” GDP most likely decreases, you’re not likely to benefit from this unless you happen to be a billionaire (hear that, Elon Musk?). And it’s doubtful there’s any environmental problem on earth that wouldn’t be somewhat or greatly relieved if there were substantially fewer of us on the planet.
In these discussions, there is one particular issue that often pops up, that is, who’s going to take care of the large generation of the elderly with the smaller generation of youngsters to care for them in their old age? A couple things to consider in this regard:
1. With fewer youngsters and a gradual decrease in overall population, there will be less need for the volume of other industries and services required, i.e., fewer trades people, professionals, teachers, government and recreational administrators, etc., thereby leaving more workers available to provide for the old folks.
2. Claiming that we need “more and more” younger workers to care for the elderly is perhaps the world’s most dangerous pyramid scheme, since it potentially leads to never-ending population growth – at least until Ma Nature takes over and limits our numbers through widespread war and disease (sounding familiar?). Admittedly, there could be a measure of pain for some individuals as we go through this transition, but the longer we put it off, the more difficult it becomes as our situation continually worsens.
Demographers tell us we’d need 2 earths to balance out our levels of resource depletion and environmental degradation with natural processes at current world usage levels, or FIVE of our planets if everyone were to live at the current average North American standard (which humans all around the world strive to achieve). Ideally we need a worldwide one-child per woman limit (although politically speaking a 2- child limit would be easier to implement, along with many opting to have only one or none). Fewer births is technically simple and can be easily and readily implemented, provided birth control measures are made readily available and not politically restricted. Short of colonizing the likes of Mars within the next few years, we’ve only got one planet, so we have some serious adjusting to do and little time to waste.
