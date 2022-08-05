Opinion | Laurel White: My son was left behind by the mental health care crisis in our Valley

Editor’s note:Alex White, 36, died May 7, 2022 in a confrontation with police officers in downtown Wenatchee near Memorial Park.
No one left behind. This was the promise that the U.S. Army made an kept to our family. Alex returned home with an honorable discharge to civilian life, as a decorated combat veteran, serving over 250 missions in Afghanistan. He had no visible wounds of war, only the invisible scars of undiagnosed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Alex started to experience some restless nights of sleep and poor focus at work. As a cell tower technician, working at 100 feet or higher daily, he requested early release from work the week prior to seek medical attention to readjust his sleep patterns and advocated for a diagnosis of PTSD with a mental health specialist. Seven or less days before his death, Lex ran through a routine mental health questionnaire, three times — all prior to his return at work the Monday before he died. Thoughts of harming himself, others, or suicidal ideation were not indicated. A counseling appointment was scheduled for nine days after his death. He was denied access to the walk-in clinic on the weekend.
No immediate treatment for mental health or symptoms of PTSD were recommended — not medications, hospitalization, or counseling. Advocating for sleep medication in telehealth in the second visit, the prescription was not sent to him at his workplace out of town. Alex’s physician approved return to work for five days without any medical intervention. Without sleep, Alex’s physical, mental, and emotional state deteriorated rapidly. Alex was not left behind in combat, but by the mental health care crisis in our valley.
In reflection, our family does have recommendations to provide better health for veterans:
Provide staff trainings in signs of PTSD.
Deeper questioning would have targeted the symptoms of PTSD and a medical treatment plan to stabilize Alex’s sleep patterns. There needs to be cross-professional communication to support our veterans. The VA mental health staff are an excellent resource for this topic, due to their expertise in PTSD. Currently, the only way to access the VA clinic in Wenatchee is for veterans to contact the Spokane VA office.
Build real relationships with our veterans.
The need for in-person 24/7 mental health specialists at every stage of crisis prevention cannot be overlooked as a critical intervention in the Wenatchee Valley. Online services and phone consultations are not enough to make an impact. Coping and self-help strategies for PTSD are needed. More mental health specialists are needed at all our clinical facilities in the Wenatchee Valley.
Veterans benefit from family involvement.
Clearly communicated and implemented stop-gap services prior to crisis need funding and further development. Promote services with public announcements, flyers, brochures, and information packets sent home at clinical visits. Families need to know the service options.
Provide help prior to crisis in locations that feel safe to veterans.
(This should include on-call mental health specialists at all walk-in clinics and options besides the emergency room on weekends). Relationship building with other veterans at work and locally, chaplins and community leaders. Allow mental health providers, trained in crisis de-escalation, to accompany first responders.
Alex White, age 36, died May 7 of multiple gunshot wounds in a confrontation with law enforcement at the stairs of 12 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee (Wayne Harris, Coroner, May 2022) We, Alex’s family, are deeply sorry for this incident.
We sincerely regret how this incident caused a police officer to be injured and jeopardized safety in the city of Wenatchee. None of these behaviors were typical of our son in his daily life. Alex was peaceful, kind, talented, and giving to others. We love and miss our son Alex every day.
