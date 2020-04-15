More than 1,300 short-term rentals (STR's) operate in Chelan County residential zones, according to a March 30 report commissioned by the Chelan County Commission. More than two-thirds, or 868, are located in the Leavenworth zip code. All operate in a legal limbo.
The explosion of commercial whole-house rentals, facilitated by Airbnb, Home Away, VRBO and other web platforms, makes the short-term rental issue urgent, especially in Leavenworth, Plain, Lake Wenatchee and Manson.
Although Chelan County Code technically requires a conditional use permit for all STR's operating in rural residential neighborhoods (except Manson), this code has not been enforced. Confusing back-and-forth legal rulings about short-term rentals in Peshastin underscore the need for clear code.
Thankfully, a 2019 Washington state law (RCW 64.37) requiring owners of STR's to pay sales, lodging and occupancy taxes, gives clarity. Rentals for fewer than 30 nights are subject to the same business and lodging taxes as hotels. This makes STR's legally different from long-term rental housing.
The question now facing Chelan County commissioners is how to legalize, license and regulate an appropriate number of short-term rentals, while preserving rural residential neighborhoods primarily for residents (including both long-term renters and home owners). Enforcement must also be part of new regulations.
The issue is urgent in the Leavenworth valley. We have witnessed entire residential streets becoming zones of party houses, with overflowing septic systems, out-of-control noise, traffic, parking, trash, winter driving accidents, fireworks, trespassing, burn-ban violations, and threats against residents who complain. Large lodges are being constructed under the false guise of a "single family home" building permit, then immediately converted into rental lodges, since nightly rental income is so much more lucrative than long-term rental. Affordable workforce housing for families is becoming impossible to find.
Zoning is key. The city of Leavenworth enforces a total ban on STR's in residential zones, only permitting them in commercial zones. We are not asking the county for such a sweeping ban in residential zones, but rather a compromise.
In our experience, size and number of STR occupants, as well as the owner's on-site presence, are the most determinative factors for reducing noise, traffic, and other problems. We support regulations that legalize and license some STR's, and limit occupants to 10 (including children), a limit set by the International Building Code for transient occupancy. Swimming pool and facility use must be limited to registered guests only, similar to hotel policies.
Density of STR's per neighborhood also matters. According to the study presented to the county commissioners, the density of STR's in the rural Leavenworth 98826 zip code has increased more than ten-fold since 2014. More than 12% of our houses are now STR's, with new STR's far outpacing new home construction.
Density restrictions must limit the number of whole-house rental licenses in each zip code or voting precinct, so that no more than 5% of houses are allowed as STR's in any residential neighborhood. A lottery or other system should determine allocation of licenses, with priority to owners living on site. Sunsetting provisions could be adopted, similar to other new laws, in order to decrease STR density over time. New homes constructed using a "single family" building permit must be used as single-family for at least five years, a policy successfully implemented in Maui County, Hawaii. Large lodges or inns could petition to have their area re-zoned as commercial.
Other counties have grappled with this issue, and have adopted strong regulations to preserve residential neighborhoods. Okanogan County regulates STR density in the Methow River District by prohibiting an owner from operating more than one STR, by requiring a conditional use permit, and by limiting occupants to 10. Pierce County limits STR occupants to 10.
We encourage the Chelan County commissioners to adopt and enforce robust code that will limit the size and density of STR's in our residential neighborhoods, in order to keep housing affordable and to protect the quality of life for residents.
Written by Barbara Rossing, Leavenworth; with Jerry Jennings and George Wilson, Lake Wenatchee; Kirvil Skinnarland, Mara Bohman, Pat Thirlby, Bob Fallon, Greg Steeber, and Bruce Williams, Leavenworth