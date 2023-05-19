The Wenatchee Valley is extremely lucky to have a wonderful theatre community, presenting top-notch productions for our enjoyment. Music Theatre of Wenatchee (MTW) is arguably the leader in this regard. However, great organizations and the good people that run them sometimes fall short. Unfortunately, that is what happened with this year’s Apple Blossom Musical, “Shrek.”

The thousands of you who attended one of the 10 shows may be asking why I say this. After all, the talent on stage was outstanding, the sets were clever, the costumes were professional, the music was great and the energy of the show was palpable. You likely laughed and clapped and generally basked in the enjoyment of a night at the theatre seeing many talented familiar faces and friends perform.