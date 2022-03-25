Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The tranquil setting of the green grass, trimmed garden beds, and the Columbia River has provided our family with endless family memories.

We enjoy the smiles of strangers and meeting new four-legged friends along the way, or bumping into our best friends also enjoying the Loop Trail. The Loop Trail provides us with a safe family-friendly outdoor environment.

You can find me juggling drinking an iced coffee from Little Red’s Coffee and pushing our 2-year-old in the stroller while he is eating a muffin the size of his head. Up ahead my 5-year-old is loving the sunshine, riding her purple bike enjoying the independence this distance provides her on a safe non-motorized trail.

The Loop Trail provides my family a quick escape to the outdoors without planning and during all seasons.

Autumn may be our favorite, but we enjoy it year-round.

Lisa Foster, Operations Director for TREAD, a nonprofit focused on outdoor recreation.

Opinion | Mike Battis: What the Confluence Parkway project means to your safety in an emergency.
Opinion | Selina Danko: Parkway project supports improved Loop access and quality of life
Opinion | Bruce McCammon and Susan Ballinger: Horan Nature Reserve is an important sustainable resource


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?