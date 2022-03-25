The tranquil setting of the green grass, trimmed garden beds, and the Columbia River has provided our family with endless family memories.
We enjoy the smiles of strangers and meeting new four-legged friends along the way, or bumping into our best friends also enjoying the Loop Trail. The Loop Trail provides us with a safe family-friendly outdoor environment.
You can find me juggling drinking an iced coffee from Little Red’s Coffee and pushing our 2-year-old in the stroller while he is eating a muffin the size of his head. Up ahead my 5-year-old is loving the sunshine, riding her purple bike enjoying the independence this distance provides her on a safe non-motorized trail.
The Loop Trail provides my family a quick escape to the outdoors without planning and during all seasons.
Autumn may be our favorite, but we enjoy it year-round.
Lisa Foster, Operations Director for TREAD, a nonprofit focused on outdoor recreation.
