The Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments are jointly participating in a pilot program called BlueBridge Alliance that allows police officers to give on-the-spot financial assistance to individuals in need when other community help is not immediately available.

This program creates opportunities for officers to build trust and provide help through random acts of kindness, whether that is by paying for groceries for a family, giving a basketball to neighborhood kids, making sure a family that has had a house fire has a room for the night or other acts of compassion.



