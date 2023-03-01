The Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments are jointly participating in a pilot program called BlueBridge Alliance that allows police officers to give on-the-spot financial assistance to individuals in need when other community help is not immediately available.
This program creates opportunities for officers to build trust and provide help through random acts of kindness, whether that is by paying for groceries for a family, giving a basketball to neighborhood kids, making sure a family that has had a house fire has a room for the night or other acts of compassion.
I love living in a community where law enforcement agencies are working together to not only fight crime but also make a difference in other ways. The BlueBridge Alliance gives officers a new tool to build positive relationships or render a kind act.
I had a chance to hear about the program recently in conversations with East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson, his deputy chief Erik Hampton, and Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown.
The nonprofit BlueBridge Alliance handles the logistics of raising and dispersing those funds to participating local agencies, which takes the onus off of local law enforcement organizations from asking for donations. Asking for funds is something that law enforcement can’t and shouldn’t be involved with for ethical reasons.
There are eight law enforcement agencies participating in the pilot, and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are serving as joint participants in that effort. Washington State University will be evaluating the program after the pilot ends this June. The state has put seed money into the program.
Johnson and Hampton attended a meeting of the Kindness Counts NCW 2023 committee last week to share the program and explain how it connects perfectly with the regional effort to promote, encourage and celebrate compassion and kindness.
Johnson told the story of a resource officer at Eastmont High School using the program to help a teen who had recently moved to the valley, was struggling financially and had a “negative relationship with the police.” After clearing it with school counselors, the resource officer took the student shopping and that act of kindness resulted in starting a more constructive relationship.
Acts of kindness often have that effect. While we can’t expect that to happen in every circumstance, acts of caring open up an opportunity for a shift in attitude.
East Wenatchee officers in another circumstance purchased socks that were given out to individuals living near the river when those experiencing homelessness were being asked to move because they were trespassing, Johnson told the group. The officers said the act of kindness made a difficult conversation easier.
Chief Crown said they’ve had similar experiences in Wenatchee that have helped officers build trust and meet critical human needs. “It’s so great to know that you have a resource in your back pocket to take somebody to the drug store for some sanitary products to help with needs that they may have at that moment in time,” Crown told me.
Both departments have debit cards available that can be delivered to the officer quickly to help with a crisis situation. There is accountability for those funds. Officers take photos of the receipts and submit them to the BlueBridge Alliance.
We ask a lot of law enforcement officers these days as our society struggles with poverty, homelessness, addiction issues, hopelessness and the like. Giving them another positive tool to help others can make their jobs, those they are helping and the community better.
We can support this effort by going to bluebridgealliance.com and donating funds. All of the dollars raised in our area are automatically targeted to the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee departments. If you want to learn more about the kindness initiative in the region, check out kindnesscountsncw.com.
