Between all the shouting on social media, all the arguing if masks are really muzzles, which stores are enforcing the guidelines and which stores should be told on, there is a silence I can no longer ignore.
Among the posts shouting about how simple it is to wear a mask, among the memes aimed at shaming me because I’m having a hard time, there’s a growing chasm. And it’s leaving behind the very population those angry messages purport to protect, a different kind of vulnerable population in a different sort of way, one I’ve not yet heard a voice in defense of: young children with special needs.
I am a parent with two children in Wenatchee schools. The former recently exited her IEP (Individual Education Plan) after almost two years of services, and the latter, having recently received a diagnosis, will most likely require a 504 plan (classroom accommodation) for this coming school year.
I have seen the document titled “Reopening Washington Schools 2020-21—Continuum of Options.” It states that a normal return to school is not a viable option. My concern with this is that a modified or otherwise slimmed-down schedule creates another crack for special ed students to fall in to, that those essential services will not be provided effectively.
I understand the concern about possible subsequent waves of this virus.
I understand protecting high-risk groups, as well as flattening the curve so our healthcare system doesn’t become overwhelmed.
I understand the concern about children potentially bringing the virus home to elderly grandparents and otherwise immunocompromised relatives.
There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus. We have disrupted life in almost every way because of these unknowns.
Here is what I do know: That during the closures my son hit his sister several times a day because he lacked sensory input, self-regulation, a social outlet, cognitive stimulation, and his regular routine. Indeed, his equine therapy, occupational therapy, the Brave Warrior Project (a local, non-profit special needs support and play facility), and school had been shuttered (the former two have recently reopened).
Here’s what I do know: That my daughter has taken more falls in the past two months than she did all last year because she is lacking in essential vestibular activities that gymnastics and playground time provide.
Here’s what else I know: That other special needs kids in our community are rapidly regressing because of lack of support, regression that, in some cases, will take years to make up.
We are not therapists. We are parents trying to keep our children regulated, safe, and healthy, whilst perhaps worried about our own jobs and security.
Here’s what else I know: That child abuse cases are down. This has experts worried. Because school counselors, nurses, and teachers are the ones who normally report these things. Without being able to visually assess a child, abuse and neglect are going unreported.
If we return to a part-time, hybrid model of school, we assume that home is a safe place.
If you think this is anecdotal, know that both ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences), a project of the CDC that addresses childhood trauma and resilience, and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) have warned of a coming mental health crisis that would overwhelm the already-taxed mental health system. Upending school in the fall invites an even greater crisis.
Here’s what else I know: All studies done thus far have shown the mortality rate of COVID-19 as much lower than originally feared. How low and how much this matters depends what narrative you want to confirm.
You cannot measure the health of a community simply by number of infections.
The collateral damage caused by this will take decades to recover from. Re-opening schools regularly in the fall will help mitigate that damage and give our children, especially our special needs children, a chance to recover.
Lorna Rose-Hahn is a Wenatchee writer and mother of two. This column is a version of a letter sent to the Wenatchee School Board, the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Rep. Brad Hawkins, the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Gov. Jay Inslee.