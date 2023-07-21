A handful of college students caught a record-breaking 19-foot Burmese python in Florida last week. That’s longer than the width of an NFL goal post.

Jake Waleri, an amateur hunter himself, said he wanted to show his friends “the true Florida experience,” and so he decided to take them into Big Cypress National Preserve in the middle of the night to hunt the giant snakes. If I’m up at 2 a.m. in Florida, I better be at the Fontainebleau Hotel’s LIV club with a drink in my hand, but that’s just me.