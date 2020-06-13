December 1941 on Monday, the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked, the whole school was brought together to listen to President Franklin D. Roosevelt announce that he had declared war. Lots of boys joined the military immediately. The first one in her class joined when he was only 16 with many following in the years ahead.
In her class they started in ninth grade with 83 students and 59 remained in their senior year. In her junior and senior year when it came time for the Junior-Senior Prom, all the girls decorated the gym, dressed up in their formals and went ahead and had the dance. There was a few boys but they mainly danced with each other. She said all the “big studs & jocks” were gone.
During the two years of 1944 and 1945 they kept sports alive merely for traditions. The war had taken it’s toll of many things, but in Cashmere High it had wiped out their sport material. They went ahead and played games with the boys that were still in school.
The 1945 annual was a project of the Senior Class of 1945. It was the first time since 1930 that the High School had an annual. The cost of the year book per copy was approximately $2.00 each. The name KA-HI-WA was selected by the members of the class. The name was entirely symbolic; made up of the first syllables of the words “Cashmere High, Washington.”
The graduating class of 2020 will remember this year like Louise remembers hers in 1945. This was taken from her annual: “June Fifth! At last we are graduating. The final activity of the class of ‘45. We decided earlier in the year to put on the graduation exercises and program ourselves. Graduation! Most of us have not done too much thinking, until now, about how much this moment really means to us. Now it is our turn to go out into the world on our own; to find out what the future holds for us.
But however far we go, we will always remember and look back on our High School Days that were filled with all of the work, play and the many good times our class has had together.”
75 years ago, Louise’s class went through an uncertain time like the class is this year. But she led a full and happy life and still remembers those times like it was yesterday. She still lives in Cashmere and loves to tell stories about her life. She says “Good luck to the class of 2020,” a year they won’t forget like she hasn’t forgot hers.
Written by Linda Ingraham, friend of Louise Fegley’s