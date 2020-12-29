A very challenging 2020 is coming to a close, and we know that many of our community have found a respite from COVID in the mountains and streams of North Central Washington.
The escape to the outdoors has been readily evidenced by the abundance of cars parked alongside Highways 2 and 20 throughout the week. Our valleys are uniquely beautiful, and we are fortunate that we have people that care about conserving and restoring our natural environment.
Over the past 20 years your regional fisheries enhancement group, Cascade Fisheries, has worked with public and private landowners to implement high-quality fish habitat enhancement projects. With the help of our many partners, talented staff and an engaged board, we are dedicated to restoring fish habitat in the Wenatchee, Entiat, Okanogan and Methow watersheds.
Salmon and steelhead often cannot reach prime river habitat to feed or spawn due to impassable barriers like culverts that are undersized, or improperly sited. Cascade Fisheries is working on solutions to bring salmon home through conducting barrier assessment surveys in the Wenatchee, Methow, Okanogan and Entiat basins.
A model uses this information to rank barriers for removal based on a number of habitat characteristics that will result in future removal or replacement with fish accessible structures. This year, our salmon habitat restoration projects have opened 12.9 miles of habitat by removing fish passage. For example, in the Wenatchee watershed up Derby Creek, we worked with a private landowner on replacing undersized barrier culverts with two weathered-steel bridges. This project improved access for rainbow trout and steelhead.
Due to COVID-19, we made significant changes to our education and community engagement programs that successfully engaged over 3,000 participants and conducted 125 virtual classroom visits! Cascade Fisheries recently delivered 85 toolkits to Icicle River Middle School so that students can explore their local streams and participate in watershed water quality monitoring. Thanks to the support of amazing teachers and generous grant funding by the Icicle Fund and the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board, we are launching a new program on the Chiwawa River. Students will use the river as a case study to understand the effects of salmon decline on an ecosystem, and will problem solve with year-round science and math curriculum and self-led field studies. Data collected throughout the watershed will be used to identify salmon habitat in need of help and/or protection. Using the skills and knowledge gained, students will plan and implement stewardship actions for our native fishes and the watershed that we all rely on.
We could not accomplish our mission without the support of our community. We are thankful for the private donations from the community and businesses like Icicle Brewing Co., Yodelin Broth Co., and many others. We are very grateful for funding from our partners: The Salmon Recovery Funding Board, WA Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the HCP Tributary Committees, Bonneville Power Administration, WA Department of Ecology and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (CTCR). We are grateful for training and data management provided by WDFW, in-kind support from the USFS and USFWS, and outreach assistance from Cascadia, the Okanogan Conservation District, and the CTCR.
As we turn the page to the year 2021, Cascade Fisheries remains committed and energized to help people help fish. Cascade Fisheries is participating in a fundraising campaign through the NCW Community Foundation now through December 31 and we would greatly appreciate your support.
How to Donate to Give NCW
Visit www.GiveNCW.org to see the list of participants. Minimum donation is just $10. Donations should identify “Cascade Fisheries” as the recipient and donations will be made to NCW Community Foundation. There are fun ways to participate in this campaign and we hope you will join us in supporting this effort!
Michael Devany is president of the Cascade Fisheries Board of Directors and lives in Twisp.
Christine Parsons is vice president of the Cascade Fisheries Board of Directors and lives in Leavenworth.