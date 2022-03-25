Purchase Access

Those of us that call the Wenatchee Valley home are painfully aware of the “Dreaded North End Traffic.”

The annoyance of sitting in the bottleneck of North Wenatchee can be so frustrating as we enter or exit the north end of Wenatchee. Cars everywhere, bumper to bumper, as we inch forward to our destination.

In the world of Emergency Services this annoyance can have challenges many might not think of. Responding to emergency calls on the north end of town during rush hour is a stressful and dangerous task for emergency crews. Driving with lights and sirens activated is arguably the most consistent daily risk/liability that emergency crews deal with.

Mike Battis

Mike Battis

On a good day, with minimal traffic it is challenging enough to respond to calls. The law requires that drivers yield for emergency vehicles. Stop and pull to the right is what we were all taught in driver’s education. How on earth is that accomplished in the midst of the north-end congestion? Often the only way for emergency vehicles to get through the traffic is to pull out into turn lanes or sometimes even into oncoming traffic lanes. This increases the risk to everyone on the road.

Getting to calls is only part of the job for emergency crews. What about getting patients back to the hospital? Think of how arduous it is to fight through the congestion coming into the north end. Frustrated. Annoyed. Irritated. Those are probably the emotions most people are experiencing while driving in or out of town. EMS crews transporting sick and injured people to emergency rooms have a different perspective and different emotions. Fear: Are we going to get our patient to the hospital in time? Anxiety: How am I going to navigate this horrible mess of traffic with a critically ill patient in the back? When dealing with sick and injured patients, time can be very precious. Delays can have tragic consequences.

We in emergency services welcome the Confluence Parkway. The additional access point for emergency crews is going to improve public safety in emergency situations. Response times to calls and transports to the emergency departments will be safer, quicker, and more efficient. We look forward to having the infrastructure in place to better serve the community in an emergency.

Mike Battis is the Director of Operations for Ballard Ambulance.



