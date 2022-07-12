I read with mixed emotions the “Creation Design” advertisement from King’s Cross Church which was printed in July 2 Wenatchee World and was endorsed by seven other local churches.
I was both irritated and disappointed that once again, fellow Christians were feeling the self-righteous need to proclaim their disagreement with people they don’t like and as they all too often do, threaten these folks with the fires of hell. Why I asked myself, why do people who claim to be followers of Jesus seem so eager to see other people go to hell?
Using cherry picked scripture inspired by a loving God, these men applied their uninspired, hateful interpretations to relegate gender to black and white myopia and proclaim their condemnation of anything other than, “the exclusive sexual union of one man and one woman . . .”
I’d like to ask these men, what do they say to the person who was born intersex; those folks who due to hormonal and physical differences are neither specifically male or female? What would they say to a person who due to a differing prenatal hormonal development may have a psyche that doesn’t match how they present physically?
Is it their claim that every single person conceived and born in this world develops exactly the same way, and there is no physiological, psychological or emotional deviation from what they consider, “normal,” and, “ordained?” What might they say to the victim of sexual trauma, who desperately desiring companionship, security and yes, a safe sexual relationship, is unable to partner with anyone other than someone of their own gender? And what will they say to the person who is born with a sexual orientation they couldn’t change even if they wanted to? And how about the woman who is raped, the victim of incest or someone suffering a pregnancy which puts her life at risk?
Actually, I know what they’d probably say; submit to God’s will/plan, pray to Jesus to change you, just accept that you have to remain alone. Please note, this advice would come from men who haven’t taken the time to recognize their own prejudices and do the soul searching necessary to honestly consider the struggle of these folks they are talking about. These men who also couldn’t alter their own orientation (with or without Jesus’ help), and who I’m pretty sure all enjoy the God ordained benefits of a healthy relationship. However, their advice would be to do what they themselves could not do, and to deny others the love, companionship and relationship security they themselves enjoy. No, they don’t like people different from them and this dislike is not mitigated by the one sentence in this thirty-four line, six paragraph advertisement that only once mentions God’s redemption. And even that one mention contains a qualified threat.
I’d also like to ask them this; what do they think God is going to say to them when they face the judgment they so cavalierly warn about? Do they think God will ask, “Were you faithful in telling people who were gay and had abortions they were going to hell?” Or is it possible God might ask, “Were you willing to set aside your own fears and prejudices and consider the struggle, confusion, fear and possible trauma these folks have gone through? Were you willing to forestall your desire to judge and instead offer the love, mercy and grace I have so freely offered to you?”
Of course, these men will say, they love these people and only want to warn them. But does assuming God’s negative judgement (and it’s hard to believe the arrogance and audacity they display when they assume how God will judge anyone!) and threatening hell speak of love, or do they speak with hate and disdain?
I’d like to present a scripture of my own if I may. In Acts chapter 8 we read of the first recorded non-Jewish convert to Christianity. The Ethiopian eunuch was a man who had been castrated for the purpose of being a trusted servant in a royal household. He couldn’t help the way he was, and no amount of prayer or conversion therapy was going to change his condition. According to scripture, according to Old Testament law, this person could not become a Christian; due to his deformity, which was no fault of his own, he is excluded from the community of God. Deuteronomy 23.1 says, “No one who has been emasculated by crushing or cutting may enter the assembly of the Lord.”
However, when the Apostle Philip meets this man, he doesn’t point out this legal prohibition to him, he doesn’t declare him doomed to hell. Instead, Philip explains the redemptive plan of Jesus, baptizes him and welcomes the eunuch into God’s household. Philip knew that despite the law, despite the restriction set forth in the same Old Testament the writers of the “Creation Design” advertisement quote, Philip also knew the power of and intent of God. The Bible is loaded with this theme, God’s intended redemption, which is not just for who these whom self-righteous religious folks designate as acceptable.
Jesus made it pretty clear, love, grace and mercy trump the law. Maybe it’d be a good idea if instead of threatening people we don’t like with the fire of hell, perhaps we might tell them that Jesus loves them. Better yet, show them Jesus loves them. Maybe then folks will be less eager to reject the Church out of hand and begin to consider seeking God’s reconciliation.
One last thing I’m asking of my Christian brothers and sisters; please stop your presumptuous assumption that you have the authority to exercise God’s judgement. You can dismiss queer people all you like, just stop saying Jesus hates them. He doesn’t.
Mike Magnotti, New Life Counseling, New Life Adoptions, Central WA Veteran’s Counseling