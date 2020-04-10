We are primarily a group of skiers who love Mission Ridge. We love its terrain, climate, hometown feel, and its separation from the insanity of skiing West Side hills.
What we don’t love, and what has evolved to dismay, is its owner’s vision for the future. We believe his vision will destroy our hometown hill and erode what most of us love about Wenatchee.
For several years now, the owner and management of Mission Ridge has told the community the story that without development of a village adjacent to the ski resort, the ski area will fold.
The story may be true, or may be exaggerated. We don’t know and it really doesn’t matter — true or exaggerated, the community doesn’t need to accept the story’s conclusion (we’ll discuss a better conclusion later).
The “Develop or Die” Story justifying an on-mountain village has gained the support of those afraid that if the ski area fails, we lose both tourism dollars and a carrot attracting many to our valley.
Unfortunately, the development approach to fixing the ski area’s viability generates a dozen new problems — many of them worse than the original ailment.
Here are just a few of the many reasons why much of the community should also feel dismay over what is inaccurately called the Mission Ridge “Expansion.”
- The project is not an expansion but a real estate development belonging to Tamarack Saddle LLC. The development adds a paltry 20 acres of new novice terrain to the resort’s skiing mix while adding 900-single-family units, a hotel, and employee lodging — a bed base of about 4,000 pillows. On a busy holiday Saturday, roughly 3000 skiers visit the mountain. The proposed village will double the skiers but add only 1 percent more ski terrain. Goodbye uncrowded hometown hill.
- The development will be surrounded by public lands consisting of dry woodlands. Given that 80 to 90 percent of wildfires are human caused, the development will have hundreds of additional people living and playing in a tinderbox during the hottest, driest months of the wildfire season. The development threatens itself and the larger community down valley.
- As now proposed, the development violates the International Fire Code requiring at least two access roads into and out of the village. Without two roads, an emerging summer wildfire engulfing the one road, would leave village occupants with no escape. Furthermore, firefighters would not be sent into this death trap to protect the village. Fire experts know if this development is built it will eventually burn just like forested developments have burned in Colorado, California, Alberta, and Washington (remember Pateros?).
- The project plans to draw water from the upper basin which steals from the Squilchuck drainage. Squilchuck irrigation districts already run at a deficit in summer, meaning the existing water rights are already not fully met. The water for this development will start legal battles with everyone downstream.
- Traffic along the Squilchuck Road, according to the proposal’s own study, will grow five to six fold. During the evening peak hour, cars will pass at a rate of one every 3.6 seconds — in each direction. This will destroy the rural atmosphere of the Squilchuck drainage.
- During spring, summer, and fall, the number of new hikers, trail runners, mountain bikers, dirt bikers, and ATVers living among the 900 residences will impact the migration, calving, and mating of the Colockum elk herd.
- Once Tamarack Saddle markets its mountain village, many West Side skiers fed up with the chaos of skiing the passes will come looking into a second residence near Mission Ridge. Once they look, many will purchase in Wenatchee itself, significantly escalating the cost of housing and property taxes in town and accelerating the gentrification issues that Wenatchee is already experiencing. Former residents of Bend, Tahoe, Park City, McCall, Whitefish, Whistler, and a dozen towns in Colorado regret how they played their resort card.
Put these problems together (along with others omitted due to space restrictions) and what looks good for Tamarack Saddle bodes poorly for skiers, investors in the village, residents of the Squilchuck drainage, and for those of us who love Wenatchee now.
So where do we go from here? First we ask Chelan County and the Forest Service to deny the development as proposed. Both agencies have review processes underway and we hope the public will make it clear by commenting to the Chelan County commissioners and to the Wenatchee River District Ranger that Mission Ridge should remain a community hill — “Resortdom” creates too many problems.
This will quickly reveal whether the owner of Mission Ridge wants to continue running a community hill. If he’s ready to move on, we should not panic — there’s a saner model.
Around the country there are about 20 non-profit community ski hills with hometown-vibes similar to Mission’s. Three such examples are Bogus Basin, Bridger Bowl, and Mt. Spokane. All three operate as community hills rather than destination resorts, possess equal or better infrastructure, are of similar size or larger, and cost considerably less to ski than Mission Ridge. Yet they are all surviving financially.
Such a switch would come with challenges, but would confine the ski-hill problem to the ski hill. The community challenges would be small compared to the chain reaction of issues caused by the proposed development. We have a robust local ski community with the talent and persistence to run a non-profit ski hill that’s every bit as successful as the three mentioned above.
Develop or Die? It’s the conclusion Tamarack Saddle wishes us to embrace, but we should back away from this option that will destroy the soul of our hometown hill and scar the soul of Wenatchee itself.