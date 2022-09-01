When a wildfire or other incident exceed local capacity, incident management teams are often called in from other areas to help. In our incident management work, Northwest Team 7 (NW 7) has traveled widely throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. We are an interagency team drawn from many fire protection and public land management agencies from local, state and federal jurisdictions.
On August 11, a lightning storm started many fires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Most of these new fires were controlled by local firefighters within the next few days. Two fires burning in exceptionally rugged and inaccessible country northwest of Lake Wenatchee were especially stubborn. Despite aggressive initial attack the Irving Peak and White River fires grew persistently, subject to very hot, dry and windy weather.
On August 15 the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue requested our assistance. NW 7 is organized to manage long-duration complex incidents, freeing local resources to return to their primary protection and firefighting duties.
Of all the communities in which NW 7 has worked, none has been more friendly, welcoming and supportive of our team than this one. A large fire and an incident management team have a notable impact on a community. A place that is normally quiet and peaceful can become a hub of 2-hour fire traffic, firefighters in a hurry, smoke, evacuations, road closures, and other disruptions. At our Incident Command Post in Plain, we numbered almost 600 people living in a formerly serene pasture. The community has shown us great patience and gratitude. The hard-working responders on this incident were uplifted by the many expressions of support, friendly waves, and cooperative compliance with closures and evacuation levels.
We have completed our 14-day tour of duty and returned to our home bases. During our work we had no serious accidents, injuries or structures lost, and kept the fire confined between the wilderness and the Little Wenatchee and White River roads. While we are grateful for these successes, we truly celebrate being a part of your community during a challenging time. Another incident management team will continue to suppress these fires and I hope they are treated as well.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Thanks to all for Beehive search; Make sure Microsoft projects work for our communities; Thanks, Mike Magnotti; East Wenatchee needs its own post office; Before you vote, read this on prescription drugs