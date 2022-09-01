Purchase Access

When a wildfire or other incident exceed local capacity, incident management teams are often called in from other areas to help. In our incident management work, Northwest Team 7 (NW 7) has traveled widely throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. We are an interagency team drawn from many fire protection and public land management agencies from local, state and federal jurisdictions.

On August 11, a lightning storm started many fires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Most of these new fires were controlled by local firefighters within the next few days. Two fires burning in exceptionally rugged and inaccessible country northwest of Lake Wenatchee were especially stubborn. Despite aggressive initial attack the Irving Peak and White River fires grew persistently, subject to very hot, dry and windy weather.



