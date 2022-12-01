All individuals pursuing the dream of exercising their entrepreneurial muscles, will face the same question, “Which business structure should I adopt?” The business structure you choose will influence your day-to-day operations and how much you’ll pay in taxes, so it’s critical to consider each option's pros and cons. Here’s a look into the several choices. I also recommend consulting your tax professional and financial advisor before selecting the type you think is best for your business type.

Sole Proprietor

Nathan Cacka

Nathan Cacka