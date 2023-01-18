One of the hidden strengths of the Wenatchee Valley is that we have a diverse and talented group of visual artists who are using their creativity to enhance our appreciation of this region. They contribute to our economy and also help us see through different eyes the beauty that is all around us.

For many years, an organization called Allied Arts played a pivotal role in supporting artists and building a greater sense of community and collaboration, but that effort ultimately met its demise. Since that time, artists have been doing their work in more or less isolation. 



