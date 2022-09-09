US-NEWS-FRESNO-FARMER-WITH-PROPER-TRAINING-1-FR.jpg

Jesus Garcia, left, a licensed pesticide control applicator and farm worker in Madera, dons the latest in respirators as he listens to a presentation by Francisco Rivera, of Simplot Grower Solutions, during the spray safe workshop at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds in 2019. The workshop, attended by around 250, brought together the agricultural community, farmers, employees, pest control advisors and applicators, as well as Mike Stoker, EPA regional administrator and state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, to encourage the safe application of pesticides through education.

 Fresno Bee file photo/John Walker

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Fresno is not just home to the fields of fruits and almonds I farm, it’s my home, too. I was born and raised here and, like many other local farmers, I have a deep family connection to the land which, in my case, goes back four generations.

We all care deeply about this community and the health of our friends, families, and neighbors. We want to continue that legacy of family farming so we can leave our children and grandchildren a place where they can continue to cultivate the land and put food on the table.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?