In the days immediately following the death of Martin Luther King Jr., the city of Washington DC was in chaos. People poured into the streets with their anger, frustration and deep grief.

For white people living in the suburbs, as I was, it could have been an opportunity for deep compassion and lament for our African American neighbors. Instead, for many, there was resentment. After all, the anger and the frustration of African Americans we saw on TV seemed to be directly pointing at us.