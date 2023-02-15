I am excited about a local community effort that is launching Feb. 17 to highlight and celebrate acts of kindness in North Central Washington for the rest of 2023.
Kindness Counts NCW is an effort launched by a diverse group of individuals committed to building a stronger sense of community in our region and addressing the polarization that we see played out in the media and politics. I think this effort is just the kind of antidote we need to remind us that kind acts are happening all around us every day of the year. We are hard-wired to work collaboratively.
One key feature of this movement is that it is being built from the ground up with the idea that any person, group, business, agency or organization can be part of this effort by sharing stories of kindness that will be collected and promoted throughout the region on a website (kindnesscountsncw.com) and via social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram. A version in Spanish is being prepared to expand the kindness initiative.
Most folks will recognize at least some of the folks that have come together to launch this project, from Dr. Gene Sharratt and local Make a Difference Day co-founder Margie Kerr to former Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney, radio personalities Dave Herald and Rafael Aguilar, Beth Stipe of the Community Foundation of NCW, and civic volunteers like Melanie McQuaig, Kris Cameron, Abbie Gunderson and many more. Dominick Bonny of Digital Media Northwest, has been instrumental in building the digital backbone for this effort.
The list of people involved and supporting this kindness effort is growing daily. For those who get involved, it’s an opportunity to rub elbows with people who want to make a positive difference, and that brings with it rich rewards of human connection. Several cities have issued or are planning to issue proclamations in support of this effort, including Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Moses Lake and Chelan.
What we pay attention to in the world around us is of paramount importance in determining whether we make a positive or negative difference in our community and in the world. The more we discipline ourselves to focus on what is possible and the good we see around us, the more kindness and goodness we will see.
Conversely, the more we marinate in the bad things that occur and allow our minds to become cynical and distrustful, the more reasons we will find to view the world in that negative state of mind. This is not to say that bad things should be ignored. Those things happen and we need to face those issues in a forthright and honest manner, but we don’t have to live our lives believing the worst in everything and everyone. We have the opportunity to make a choice about whether we want to live with a sense of what is possible or spend our time focusing on what we think is wrong.
It is no surprise that those who choose an abundance mindset are the folks who are getting things done in our community, meeting people where they are and contributing to the sense of well-being in their neighborhoods.
I’m excited about what is possible as we build a community of kindness in 2023 and beyond. I love the motto that was chosen: “Be kind to all you see in 2023.”
If you want to be a part of this community effort to encourage and celebrate kindness in North Central Washington, you are welcome to join the effort. You can share stories of kindness that you witness on the kindnesscountsncw.com.
Everyone is welcome to join this growing group of local citizens in making our valley and region a kinder place to live. The local committee plans to include links to all kinds of resources that will help individuals, businesses and groups find creative ways to be kind to others.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Some patients in Washington state, like most others, are experiencing the alarming effects of our country’s healthcare workforce shortage. In addition, our hospitals are struggling to meet increased demand for care and facing unprecedented financial woes. Washington hospitals collectively lo…
As an experienced real estate expert, it's clear to me that interest rate changes can have a significant impact on the housing market. Recently, interest rates increased by 3%+ topping 6%, and it's important for buyers and sellers to understand the potential effects on the market.