I am excited about a local community effort that is launching Feb. 17 to highlight and celebrate acts of kindness in North Central Washington for the rest of 2023.

Kindness Counts NCW is an effort launched by a diverse group of individuals committed to building a stronger sense of community in our region and addressing the polarization that we see played out in the media and politics. I think this effort is just the kind of antidote we need to remind us that kind acts are happening all around us every day of the year. We are hard-wired to work collaboratively.



