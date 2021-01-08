Changes are coming to some of our regular features beginning today, with this Saturday, Jan. 9 Weekend Wenatchee World.
I am excited that many of these changes will be improvements to the content we are providing. Change can be difficult. If you are a fan of these regular features, some of what we are doing may disrupt your current reading habits. If you enjoy puzzles, there’s more on the way.
TV World sectionOur TV World section in the Weekend Wenatchee World is expanding to include information on streaming services including previews for shows on Hulu, Disney, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Our listings now start on Saturday and run through Friday (we used to lead off with Sunday listings). The TV grids highlight listings as Best Bets, Family Favorites, and Late Laughs.
Where’s my Weekend Comics?
The weekend comics section has moved to the center four pages of TV World. There will no longer be a stand-alone comics section on the weekend, though it’s easy to pull out the center pages of TV World to read them. As part of these changes, we have reduced the number of comics we publish.
Which weekend comics did we keep? You will still find Beetle Bailey, Dilbert, Doonesbury, Garfield, Pearls Before Swine, Pickles, Wizard of Id and Zits in your weekend comics pages. Unfortunately, we cut some favorites: BC, Breaking Cat News, Frank and Ernest, Lio, Peanuts, The Born Loser and Tundra.
Speaking of comics ...No longer twice the comics nor twice the puzzles in one printed newspaper. Even before we reduced the number of days we published in June, The World was providing extra puzzles and comics in the days we did print the newspaper.
We have reduced to eight the number of comics we are printing each weekday. We have increased the size of each comic strip by about a third to make them easier to read.
Which daily comics did we keep? Baldo, Dilbert, Non Sequitur, Over the Hedge, Pearls Before Swine, Pickles, Tundra and Zits. These daily comics were cut: Beetle Bailey, Breaking Cat News, F Minus, Mother Goose and Grimm, Peanuts, Phoebe and Her Unicorn, RIP Haywire, and Rubes.
We do understand how important the comics are to our readers. They bring laughter to us with their interesting takes on life. We are sorry if one of your favorites was cut.
One of my favorite strips, Peanuts, has ended in The Wenatchee World. Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz passed away in February of 2000, and no new strips have been created since. Arguably the most prolific and one of the all-time great cartoonists, Schulz’s Peanuts strip still brings joy, but the strip has been in reruns for over 20 years.
Puzzle fun
We have re-organized the puzzles, horoscopes and Dear Abby. We will no longer print two sets of a single puzzle in one day’s newspaper.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, we will add a monthly puzzle book, GAME ON! It will normally be inserted in the first Tuesday newspaper of each month.
There will be one set of puzzles in each weekday newspaper. Sudoku and Jumble will remain the same. Our daily crossword will be enlarged to give more space for the clues and to write in the squares. The New York Times Crossword continues to publish in our weekend edition.
We believe these changes will create more room for news, information and opinion that is relevant to your life, from local, regional and national sources.
I hope you will enjoy the new and added features.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World. He may be contacted at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com or call 664-7136.