Let me begin this by stating the areas where I am in agreement with the Douglas County PUD. I appreciate the PUD’s conservative approach to fiscal matters, especially when considering debt. I am a big supporter of the new hydrogen production facility the PUD is building. In fact, I testified in support of Sen. Brad Hawkins’ hydrogen-powered vehicle legislation which will help provide a market for the PUD’s hydrogen. I can also appreciate the PUD’s objective of keeping electric rates low for residential users.
But… I completely disagree with the idea that having the lowest residential rates should be the primary goal of the PUD. In my opinion, it should be the goal of every governmental agency (including government-granted monopolies like the PUD) to do what is in the best interest of the people, not simply what is best from the perspective of a particular agency.
Electricity is just one of the many expenses the residents of Douglas County have to pay. Others are water, sewer, garbage, and a long list of taxes.
The point I’m getting to is that while having low residential electric rates certainly seems like a great objective when considered just by itself, it may not be such a great deal when you consider what benefits might be being eliminated in order to have those low rates. This is where I feel the PUD is being shortsighted and not considering what’s in their customers’ best interests.
In a recent op-ed from the Douglas County commissioners, it was estimated that the planned $1 billion investment over the next few years by Microsoft for new data centers in Douglas County could result in a reduction of $300 to $700 per year in property taxes for the average homeowner, depending on where you live. Even the lowest number of $300 a year is a pretty nice benefit.
At a recent meeting with the PUD, I stated that I believed most residents of Douglas County would be willing to pay an additional $100 to $200 per year in electric bills in exchange for a $300 to $700 reduction in property taxes. If I offered to give you $300 if you would give me $200 back, who wouldn’t take that deal? To me that’s pretty simple math. $300 — $200 = 100 more dollars in my pocket.
It seems like one of those too good to be true type of deals. But let’s look at the evidence from the city of Quincy. When Microsoft was building the first server farm in 2008, the city’s property tax assessment rate was $3.16 per $1,000 of the assessed value of the property. That generated about $1,400,000 in tax revenue for the city. In 2020, the assessment rate was $1.25 per $1,000 — a 60% reduction from the 2006 rate! And that generated about $4,777,000 in tax revenue for the city. In addition, the server farms are enabling better roads, water systems, sewer systems, fire stations, schools, parks, and booming local businesses like restaurants, grocery stores, supply stores, construction firms, and high-paying high-tech jobs, tons of family-wage jobs as well as lots of entry-level jobs.
On April 12, Douglas County PUD commissioners adopted a rate of 4.5¢ per kW for all high-load businesses. By the way, that’s for electricity that is not generated by Douglas County PUD. The PUD has decided that they’re not going to provide any of their personally generated electricity to new high-load users.
The problem is, that 4.5¢ is 28.57% higher than the rate server farms in Grant County pay (3.5¢). It should be noted that the PUD set that rate after a meeting where virtually every public official in Douglas County asked the PUD to set a rate that would be competitive with the surrounding PUDs. They were asking for a competitive rate so that Douglas County residents could enjoy the same benefits Quincy-area residents have received.
Electric costs account for up to 70% of the total operating costs for server farms. So let’s look at what the additional cost of 1.0¢ per kW difference would make to Microsoft if they were using the 180 MW they need at full build out.
180,000kW x 24 hours x 365 days x $.01 = $15,768,000 additional cost per year.
That’s nearly $16 million a year difference! If a high-load business can save 28% on electric costs by locating in Grant County rather than Douglas County, why would any of them locate here? And if they chose not to locate here, you and I lose out on all the benefits they provide, including that $300 to $700 savings in property taxes.
While I appreciate the PUD wanting to keep my home electric bill low, I don’t appreciate them setting rates that will discourage large businesses from locating here. That’s being (shiny) penny wise and pound foolish. The PUD likes to state that they’re not in the economic development business but, they are in fact setting rates that will restrict economic development. I don’t believe the PUD should be deciding the economic future of Douglas County.