It is startling to ponder the dramatic changes happening in and around the City of Wenatchee over the next several years, with a potential of $300 million in investment in properties near the downtown core.
Traditionally slow-growth Wenatchee is seeing a development spurt that will challenge our ability to maintain the quality of life we have long enjoyed.
The redevelopment of the Chelan County PUD campus on Fifth Street, the massive apartment complexes being built on Riverside Drive and the planned apartment complexes planned on Wenatchee Avenue south of Centennial Park are going to have a transformational effect on the downtown core of the city and the community as a whole.
In the midst of this growth spurt, it is imperative that we take time to do some thoughtful planning so that when all of this development is completed, our community is happy with the result and local businesses and residents feel a strong sense of belonging.
That was the pitch a group of local investors and developers made to the City of Wenatchee last year as they proposed a planning study that is now called Reimagine Wenatchee. Among the local investors proposing the plan were Todd Kiesz, Rory Turner, Rick and Cory Wray and Cameron Clennon. The Wenatchee City Council liked the idea and funded the work and Northwest Studio of Seattle was selected to lead the process.
Now work has started to create a vision for what downtown could look like over the next thirty years. A couple of local tours and a stakeholder meeting were held last week to introduce the planning team to the community and start gathering input.
It’s a bit of an unusual process in that the impetus came from civic leaders, acknowledged Laura Gloria, Wenatchee’s administrative services director. Gloria said that the firm’s creative community outreach background and the creativity of other similar work were key factors in the selection. David Cutler is leading the team for Northwest Studio. The planning team includes Perteet, a firm that is already working with the local transportation council and Eco Northwest, an economic firm that has worked with the city on changes to North Wenatchee, Gloria said. That knowledge base should prove beneficial.
The work is starting with stakeholder meetings and the team is expected to have some concepts to share with the community for broader discussion and input this fall.
Cutler, in a work session with downtown building owners at Pybus Public Market, said downtown Wenatchee “actually is full of really wonderful emerging spaces” that could be the foundation for a vibrant future. Developing an approach that will lead to redeveloping the Columbia Street warehouses is one opportunity being looked at.
Making sure that the city has a plan going forward that is built upon enhancing the quality of life here and making investments in infrastructure to support changes is critical. Improving traffic flow and ensuring there is enough parking are among the critical issues to be balanced.
As Gloria noted, two issues that have emerged from business owners are the desire for more parking and to create a more walkable city.
There’s a balance to be struck between providing for additional traffic and developing walkable spaces so that visitors and community members see downtown as a place to go and spend their time rather than just stop and buy merchandise.
A couple of intriguing ideas floated by Cutler during the meeting included ways in which the downtown core might be better connected to the waterfront and the potential to take advantage of Wenatchee’s unique alleys to develop unique community spaces.
At the meeting, Cutler said he was encouraged by the level of engagement by local stakeholders. The planning team and local steering committee will be working to develop ideas to float to the community this fall.
Big changes are coming our way and I’m glad the city is investing time and money in helping direct change rather than just allowing change to happen.