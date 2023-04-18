Individuals and families continue to face high inflation and other cost-of-living challenges. When everything costs a little more, it can add up to a lot of economic anxiety. For many families now, it’s not about whether they can afford the vacation; it’s about whether they can buy soccer shoes for their kids, food for their table, and medications they need to survive.

While there are macroeconomic factors out of the Legislature’s control, state lawmakers can – and do – make policies that impact people’s pocketbooks. When it comes to affordability, the majority party’s track record over the last four years is not good.