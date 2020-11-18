Chelan County’s elected officials have been working for over two years to develop regulations to manage the local boom in short term vacation rentals.
The rapid growth is being driven primarily by out-of-county investors, some seeking the income stream from nightly rental of houses, and some seeking a way to afford a second home.
The average rate for an overnight rental in Chelan County is $362 per day. Overall, the estimates of the number of short-term rentals (entire home or apartment) in unincorporated Chelan County range from 1,247 to 1,747 homes. The majority of these vacation rentals are located in the Leavenworth area zip code (98826) and the Manson area zip code (98831).
In the Leavenworth area, 15.6% of the housing inventory is now in use as short-term rentals. In the Manson area, the percentage is 11.6%. Berk Consulting has stated that when the percentage of short-term rentals exceeds 5% of the housing inventory, there is likely a negative impact on housing available for purchase or long term rental by residents.
Housing is the top need identified by residents in our community. "The region's housing crisis has impacted all socio-economic groups in one way or another. In many cases, people are paying significantly more for housing than they can afford. Low-income residents have faced skyrocketing housing costs (the median home sales price rose 69 percent from 2013-18), coupled with little available housing.”
Two credible nationwide studies of the benefits and impacts of vacation rentals on communities have concluded that the costs likely outweigh the benefits. For residents, the impacts include: decreased housing availability for long-term rental or purchase, rising housing costs, influx of commercial businesses into residential neighborhoods, nuisance issues (e.g., loud parties, illegal parking) and loss of a feeling of community in areas with high numbers of such rentals.
On the benefit side, the availability of whole-house rentals does diversify the lodging mix available for tourists. However, a greater tourist accommodation mix is a lesser problem than affordable housing.
It is a matter of debate whether there is an overall increase in the number of tourists and thus a corresponding increase in lodging tax and potential sales tax revenues to local governments. Some studies indicate that vacation rentals are just a substitute for more traditional accommodations (e.g., hotels, motels) and that any increase in tourism cannot be attributed solely to the growth in short-term rentals.
Locally, we know that we have a housing affordability crisis in parts of the Chelan County, especially the tourist destinations. The median prices of a house in Chelan County has risen from $264,100 in 2017 to $364,700 in 2019, a rise of 38%. During this period, median household income in the County has declined from $61,615 to $59,161.
According to a statement made by Kelly Kortman, “If it weren't for vacation rentals in the area, your house would be worth about 30-40% less than what it would fetch right now.”
Kelly was referring to the Lake Wenatchee area but the story is similar in other parts of Leavenworth, Chelan and Manson. The premium added to sales prices because of its potential conversion to a nightly rental is a benefit to short-term rental owners, real estate agents (sales commissions) and developers. But for residents, an increase in property values translate into higher property taxes.
In weighing the costs and benefits, we believe that the protection of residents must be a much higher priority than the benefits to short-term rental owners, the vast majority of whom do not live in Chelan County and make little or no contribution to the vibrant and healthy communities we are striving to build and maintain.
Residents United for Neighbors of Chelan County (RUN)
Steering Committee: Kirvil Skinnarland, Bruce Williams, Barbara Rossing, Matthew Carlyle, Bob Fallon, Greg Steeber, Mara Bohman, Pat Thirlby, Jerry Jennings, George Wilson, Steve Stroud, Stan Winters, and Cherie’ Warren