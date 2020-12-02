The other day, a constituent mentioned to me that he had noticed that our buses seemed a lot less full than normal.
I told him that he was right and that COVID-19 restrictions had greatly impacted our service. Later I thought on the conversation and realized that most people would be seeing the lightly occupied vehicles and have no idea why they are operating this way. Hopefully you will find the following enlightening.
The months prior to the COVID-19 crisis were great for Link Transit. November, December, January and February each had record ridership, with a number of weekdays over 4,000 passengers. March started out similar, but Link Transit’s world, like most of ours, changed radically with the full shut down on March 18.
Link Transit’s ridership plummeted by 60% on our regular fixed route service and 80% on Link Plus service for persons with disabilities. Those early days of the crisis were confusing for everyone, but by April 1 our ridership had returned to about 50% of our pre-COVID-19 levels. While this is significantly down, it is much higher than nearly any other transit system in the state. As we evaluated why this was true, we discovered that we have a very high percentage of transit users that work in “essential” fields (health care, agriculture, grocery or similar services) and depend on the bus.
Official guidance and governmental orders began directing the provision of our service. We implemented a mandatory surgical mask requirement for our vehicle operators and cloth mask requirement for our other employees and our passengers. We implemented a masking enforcement procedure that has been very effective and have been sanitizing each vehicle twice every day and the major touchpoints of our facilities as well. Each of our vehicles was retrofitted with a polycarbonate shield to protect our operators and fare collection has been suspended to keep riders at least 6 feet from operators. Most importantly, we have had to implement major capacity limits on the vehicles to maintain social distancing and to protect the operators. The current governor’s order limits our capacity dramatically. Our largest buses, which seat 38 and can carry 57 persons, are limited to carrying no more than 12 persons. Our electric and older diesel buses which seat 32 persons are limited to 10 persons and the van front style buses, which seat 14 persons, are limited five persons.
As the months have passed, our ridership has grown to about 65% of our pre-COVID-19 levels, or about 2,500 daily riders. With a smaller bus being full at five passengers, we have been forced to put larger buses on many routes where we would not normally use them and put extra buses on routes where we have more than 12 persons needing to ride at the same time. Luckily, we had not completed the surplus process on old buses that were being retired due to age and mileage. We are using these older, larger, buses in service until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and we can return to operating smaller vehicles on the routes where they are appropriate.
So yes, you are seeing larger buses with fewer people on them right now. However, this is a temporary situation due to current COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols.
We look forward to the rollout of vaccines and the full re-opening of our local economy, including our college and our schools. We are confident as this re-opening happens, our ridership will more than fully rebound and we will be positioned to deliver expanded service options to carry all of us to a better and more prosperous future.
Richard DeRock is the general manager of Link Transit.