Sixteen farmworkers, packed tightly into a van driven by their employer — an unregistered Oregon labor contractor — headed home after a long day loading Christmas trees into trucks for sale in November 2019.

Not far from their destination, the van entered an intersection where a pickup truck slammed violently into its side. Three farmworkers were killed instantly, and others with severe injuries were taken to a hospital. Investigators found the contractor did not obey a traffic light and drove the van into the path of the oncoming pickup.