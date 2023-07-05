It never gets any easier. But it also gets more and more rewarding each summer.

For the third summer in a row – with huge help from a special grant from Bank of America – The Spokesman-Review continues to be the only daily newspaper in the nation to have paid internships for high school students.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.