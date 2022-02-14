Unlike the bighorn sheep herd in the Yakima area (Feb. 1 Wenatchee World, "State searches for answers as bacteria spreads through bighorn herds") where it is difficult to fence, the Swakane herd has been protected from MOVI by a fence.
The Highway 97A wildlife fence north of Wenatchee has protected the Swakane sheep from disease and vehicle collisions since 2009 when it was erected. However, the fence needs to be extended since animals are walking around its ends and onto the highway and being killed.
In 1969, nine bighorn sheep were released in the Swakane Wildlife Unit. They were brought from the Quilomene herd which roams south of Wenatchee in the Quilomene/Colockum wildlife area. The initial sheep in the Quilomene herd originated from the Williams Lake area of British Columbia. The Swakane herd, which by 2019 was estimated at 220 animals, utilizes the steep cliffs and breaks west of the Columbia River from Wenatchee north to Entiat.
Collisions with vehicles on Highway 97A were a major killer of bighorn sheep and mule deer for years. Mule deer migrate from the upper reaches of Chelan County to winter in the Swakane Unit. Vehicle traffic killed more sheep than hunters before the fence was erected. A total of 24 bighorn sheep were killed on the highway from 2002 to 2009. Deer kill averaged about 45 per year — primarily in the winter months. High snowfall years saw deer losses that were three to four times greater. The estimates are based on the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) animal disposal records along Highway 97A. The fence culminated from a multi-year effort by Ron Bruno and the Wenatchee Sportsmen’s Association (WSA) spearheading an effort to install a fence parallel to and west of Highway 97A to prevent the loss of wildlife in that corridor. The effort required discussions with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), WSDOT, the Washington Wild Sheep Foundation (WWSF), the Washington State Legislature among others for funding and the local landowners along Highway 97A for access easements and locating the fence.
With limited funds and higher than projected costs, the fence is 8.4 miles long instead of the planned 10. Ten miles would have ended the fence at the vertical cliffs below Entiat. Along the limited length of the fence, vehicle collisions with sheep average about one every other year and deer to a couple — mainly in the area where the fence is consistently damaged by rock slides. Unfortunately, the fence has channeled animals beyond its ends resulting in an increase in collisions there.
It is necessary to protect bighorn sheep and deer along the 97A corridor to minimize losses from collisions and disease and to enhance the opportunity for hunting and wildlife viewing — both of which are an economic benefit to Washington State and local businesses.
In that light, WSA, WWSF and the Washington Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers in 2021 financially assisted WDFW with repairing the fence from rock slides and relocating a section to prevent contact with a potential source of MOVI.
For bighorn sheep hunters, WDFW has offered two mature ram tags per year since 1999. In 2020, 6,862 applications were submitted for this highly-coveted, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With this many people applying, the odds are it will take 18 to 20 years if ever to be drawn. The Washington State record ram came from the Swakane herd.
While very few people will ever get an opportunity to pursue a ram from this herd, the knowledge that they roam the hills and the opportunity to see them while hiking, driving or wildlife viewing is priceless. Fall can be an excellent time to watch the hillsides along Highway 97A and listen to echoing cracks, like a rifle shot, as rams battle for the right to breed. Often, large groups of bighorn sheep are seen just off of the highway at that time.
Since the existing fence is highly effective in preventing wildlife collisions with vehicles, the fence should be extended to the original intended location below Entiat and a small distance toward Wenatchee. This would achieve an essentially zero-collision and MOVI-free wildlife corridor between Wenatchee and Entiat.
Ronald Balzer is an advocate for wildlife and belongs to the Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust. He also volunteers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust to enhance and maintain wildlife habitat.