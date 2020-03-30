Life is challenging for so many people in our communities during this coronavirus crisis.
I checked in with Dorry Foster, the executive director of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA to see how the Y is coping with its facilities being shut down and how they are looking out for members, employees and the community.
One thing I discovered was that the Y is partnering with the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts to provide school age childcare for employees of medical personnel and first responders. The districts are providing the staffing and the Y is providing the organizational support and leadership. It’s a fine example of a community partnership where the strengths of the schools combined with the expertise of the Y can best serve the needs of those children and their families.
The requirements for running the childcare for first responders is extremely rigid, with children needing to have their temperatures taken before joining and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols in place to keep the kids healthy.
This partnership is not something new. Two years ago, the Eastmont School District approached the Y to manage Student Care. This year, the Y is also running Student Care programs at three Wenatchee elementary schools.
The Y is in the fortunate position of being financial stable enough to weather the disruption in the short term, unlike a number of nonprofits who are serving people in need in the community.
One of the first actions the Y took when Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the shutdown was to suspend all membership charges, which is by far the bulk of the income for the nonprofit. I appreciated the Y’s ethical stance on that program.
But that creates a huge financial burden, because the expenses of the Y are lower but not significantly so. They have kept full-time staffers on the payroll and part-time staff have been laid off.
Some staffers are taking vacation to help the organization weather the shutdown and a number of instructors are teaching online courses via Facebook Live, to help members and the community at large stay active and healthy, Foster told me. The Y also has launched YMCA 360, a series of online classes that are available on demand via their website.
To help keep the Y financially healthy, Foster has started an Impact Fund that was set up to help employees in need and address other expenses, such as building and childcare costs. She hopes members who are financially healthy will consider donating at least the amount of their monthly dues while the shutdown is in place.
Under limited operations, their forecast is that the Y will lose $30,000 for March. If this lasts a few months, the impact could be upwards of $300,000, Foster said, and is obviously not sustainable long term.
Foster and her team are focusing on getting the Y back up and running with services as soon as social distancing rules are eased, and the community begins to function more normally.
Life at the YMCA these days, then, is a balancing act. I suspect the community isn’t aware of how impactful the organization is in fostering a healthy community in our valley. The Partners With Youth campaign, which provides scholarships for kids who can’t afford a membership or program, was in full swing when the coronavirus concerns forced the Y to shut down.
We will need organizations like the YMCA to help our valley restore a sense of normalcy when the worst of this epidemic is behind us.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.