In a society where individualism and self absorption dominate the headlines, we owe a debt of gratitude to people like Carmen Bossenbrock, who live lives of service and exemplify the importance of working to make the community better.

Bossenbrock, along with the late physician Dr. Ed Cadman, was synonymous with efforts to treat polio patients in the 1950s and continued championing efforts to eradicate polio until the end of her life. Bossenbrock and Cadman made a worldwide impact through their efforts.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods
Carmen Bossenbrock

Carmen Bossenbrock assisting a polio patient 


