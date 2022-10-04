The Community Foundation of North Central Washington, which has earned a sterling reputation for fostering philanthropy and supporting area nonprofits, refuses to stand pat and instead is aiming to make an even bigger community impact.

In its latest strategic plan, CFNCW set a goal of developing community leadership, according to Mark Spurgeon, the past board chair. Building leadership capacity in the region will be challenging but, if successful, would have a long-term positive impact on our communities.

Rufus Woods

Rufus Woods


