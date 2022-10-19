Growing up in the Philippines, Lorraine del Prado learned valuable lessons about empathy, compassion and the importance of being generous to her fellow human beings. In that developing country, she was confronted on a daily basis with people who were struggling to make ends meet.

Del Prado moved to the United States to attend graduate school and carved out a 30-plus year career in philanthropy that has allowed her to inspire and collaborate with individuals, families and nonprofits who want to build stronger communities. In the process, she has gained insights into how altruism brings greater peace, joy and happiness to those who give of their time and resources.

Rufus Woods

Rufus Woods


