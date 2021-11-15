Purchase Access

There are so many interesting threads in a community that connect us to our past.

Rufus Woods

Rufus Woods

Mark and Sue Neel of Wenatchee recently sent me some information about a ceremony held last summer at the Wenatchee Cemetery by the Washington State Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The DAR honored the memories of five local women who served as state regents of the DAR, including Sylvia Griswald, Florence Kemp, Jane Farnham, Mary Jane Waterbury and Marguerite Neel, Mark’s mother. These individuals were committed to the three ideals of the organization — patriotism, reverence and remembrance.

But more than promoting the organization, Mark Neel noted, these individuals served various roles to help the community grow and thrive.

The August ceremony honoring the past regents included DAR dignitaries Lanabeth Horgen, Shirley Stirling and Carrie Venable Bird. The color guard of the American Legion Post 10 was on hand as well.

For more information on the work of the DAR, there’s a book that captures the history of the organization in this state: "Continuing the Dream: 125 years of service by Washington State Society Daughters 1894-2019."

