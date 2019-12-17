‘Tis the season for charitable giving in our region and every year at this time we rediscover the extraordinary generosity of our neighbors.
The Wenatchee World is once again partnering with the Community Foundation of North Central Washington to support the GIVE NCW effort that allows everyone to support crucial nonprofits in our region that are doing outstanding work in making sure that we can to support people in need.
The Community Foundation gave out $268,000 in regional impact grants to 27 nonprofits in the region. The foundation goes through quite an exhaustive process to select those grant recipients that includes evaluating the potential impact of the programs and the track record of the nonprofits in getting things done.
The Community Foundation contributed an average of $10,000 to the nonprofits and is raising money from the community on behalf of those organizations to fully fund the civic projects. The GIVE NCW online catalog makes it really easy to look at each project and choose where you want your dollars to make a contribution. You merely access givencw.org, scan through the list of projects, and make your selections.
The online catalog also allows you to see how much money the organization is seeking to raise from the community and the amount raised so far. The Community Foundation is once again picking up the costs of credit card donations so that 100 percent of the funds go to the charities. According to the web site, more than $80,000 has been funded by the community
What’s beautiful about this effort is that allows us to come together as a region and support impactful nonprofit projects in a collaborative manner. That sense of community and working together is a hallmark of our region and how we have been able to accomplish so many important projects over the years.
There are a variety of projects one can support. Here’s a list of 25 organizations (two other organizations declined to participate in the crowdfunding effort):
Art On The Avenues, Beauty of Bronze; Cashmere Food Bank, Feeding Our Community; Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services, “Justice for All” through Community Outreach; Children’s Home Society of Washington, Giving Students a Better Chance; Conservation Northwest, Okanogan Wildlife Crossing Campaign: Saving Lives on Highway 97;
Green Okanogan, Keep Recycling Going Strong; Lake Chelan Health and Wellness Foundation, Help us Make a Healthier Chelan Valley; Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Volunteer Firefighters Association, Help Save a Life with Public Access AEDs; Lighthouse Clinic, “An Ounce of Prevention” Toothbrush Project; Manson Park and Recreation District, Help keep the “PLAY” in Singleton Park’s playground; Methow Arts Alliance, Free Arts Education Programs for Students in five School Districts;
Mobile Meals of Wenatchee, Meal Delivery Service for Those in Need; Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Protecting Families, Strengthening Communities; Packing Friendship (Fiscal: Grace Lutheran Church), Weekend Backpack Program Feeds Hungry Kids; Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, Patient Fund for Cervical Cancer Screening and Early Intervention; SAGE: Domestic & Sexual Violence Crisis Center, SAGE’s Housing Assistance Program;
Stage Kids WA, Building Characters, One Child at a Time; TEAMS Learning Center, PLAY WITH A PURPOSE: Teaching Young Children and their Parents; The Brave Warrior Project, It’s Kind of Fun to do the Impossible; The Trust for Public Land, Fill Kiwanis Methow Park with Laughter and Learning; Thrive Chelan Valley, Trauma Training for Mentors; Wenatchee River Institute, Get Young Students in Touch with Nature; Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, Planned Pethood: Spay and Neuter Fund; Wenatchee Valley TREAD, TREAD MAPS: Find and Protect Your Next Outdoor Adventure; and Women’s Resource Center of NCW, Bruce Transitional Housing Program.
Strengthening community requires us to do what we can to support those in need in our communities. Together, we can truly make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.