The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged this country in many ways and greatly exacerbated the already huge divide between people of wealth and masses of people who are just scraping by.
People of wealth and big retailers haven’t missed a beat during the pandemic. In fact, online retailers like Amazon have had banner years as people have chosen to do more shopping online and limited the amount of time they are out shopping.
One thing there is no shortage of is finger pointing regarding who’s to blame for this state of affairs. At one extreme, some blame Gov. Jay Inslee for how he’s handled the economic shutdown. Others blame the Trump Administration for not having a coherent national strategy for managing this crisis.
At this point, figuring out who’s responsible for this mess is not helping the situation at hand — the plight of people suffering in our communities. This problem can only be addressed as a community — neighbors helping neighbors.
I checked in with Alan Walker, executive director of the Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, about what he’s seeing and how his organization is making a difference.
They have provided $1.25 million in rent support for 617 families in the two counties this fall, with funds coming from the CARES Act. “The majority of people we assisted had not previously needed rent support,” Walker said. The funding for the program ran out last week.
The food distribution center run by CAC with the help from the National Guard and AmeriCorps members is spiking. Prior to March 2020, the Wenatchee Food Pantry would see about 200 visitors a week and now they’re seeing more than 500 at that one location. The organization is supporting 1,00 households every week with boxes of food delivered in a drive-through setting.
Central Washington Hospital hospital is near capacity with COVID-19 patients and the infection rate continues to spike here, throughout the rest of the country and globally. The toll on medical personnel and first responders is unrelenting. We are in a difficult spot.
The good news is that two vaccines have been approved and are being rolled out, but that will take months. Also, Congress has finally come up with a little relief through its latest stimulus package. We have a long road ahead of us.
The sobering reality is that across the country, more than eight million people have dropped into poverty. The people with limited resources and at greatest risk pay the highest price.
Of paramount importance is helping out those who are struggling in our local communities.
How we spend our dollars is more important than ever before. We can help struggling local businesses by buying their goods and services and those of us who are able can lend financial help to struggling families through charitable giving. Those of us who are able need to dig deep in our resources to help.
The most logical and effective place to start is supporting local nonprofits meeting critical needs.
One of the key organizations in terms of coordinating community response is the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. Last month, they invested more than $750,000, about two-thirds of which went to key organizations supporting critical needs such as food security, housing, mental and physical health and childcare.
One effective way of identifying organizations to target your dollars is to participate in the Give NCW online campaign. There are 60 organizations in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties participating in Give NCW.
Or you can pick a specific organization and write a check. The list is long, and includes Serve Wenatchee Valley, Women’s Resource Center, YWCA, YMCA, Hope Care Clinic, Upper Valley Mend and so many others.
Let’s celebrate Christmas by sharing what we have to the extent possible.