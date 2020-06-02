The news that United Way of North Central Washington was being dissolved was hardly a surprise when it was announced last week by the agency’s remaining board members and sole remaining staffer.
Thanks to those six intrepid individuals — staffer Carrie Gavin and board members Courtney Ward, Vanessa Gutierrez, Joanna Tepley, Irene Godfrey and Ric Escobedo — we now know that lack of accountability and fiscal oversight caused its demise.
The death of United Way is a huge loss to the region and leaves a gaping hole in terms of helping local nonprofits that serve our most vulnerable neighbors. The United Way did enormous good for our region for many decades, raising funds from the community and distributing those funds to agencies doing critical work.
However, a nonprofit's compelling mission has to be combined with strong fiscal oversight. Nonprofit board members and staff have a fiduciary responsibility for the financial oversight of nonprofits entrusted with accepting donations from businesses and individuals for the greater good of the community. It’s a sacred responsibility.
By all accounts, the financial troubles started during the tenure of Alan Walker, the ex-chief executive officer of United Way. After Walker left United Way in late 2018 and took over as director at the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, it became apparent that United Way was in serious financial trouble. Partner agencies of United Way had been complaining in recent years about United Way’s lack of transparency in its relationship with local agencies.
I emailed Walker last week to ask for his response to the findings but received no reply by the time this went to press.
In early 2019, United Way was unable to fulfill its obligations to community partners and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington courageously decided to step in and assist those nonprofits with emergency funding.
Charity Bergman was elevated to the role of CEO in the spring 2019 and was let go by the board last Nov. 8. Gavin and the remaining board members said they hoped that United Way could be resurrected.
By mid-2019, a number of members left the board and the organization focused on unraveling the financial situation. They discovered that the tracking of donations and invoices was severely lacking going back at least four years. Bills had not been paid and funds that donors designated for specific agencies went unpaid. This provides compelling evidence that United Way was a financial mess.
In a statement issued to partners in the community and to the press last week, the surviving United Way board identified one source of United Way’s fiscal problems. “Prior CEOs grew the organization to an unsustainable size with the hope of doing great things, but the growth was not supported by with the funding or financial accountability needed to honorably sustain it,” according it to the statement. They went on to state that financial controls were inadequate and that the actual financial situation was not reported to the board.
This valley owes the remaining board of directors and Gavin a tremendous thank you for taking on a thorny, ugly situation and doing everything possible to identify the problems and rectify the situation to the extent possible. To figure out what was owed to whom, they had to back through emails and piece together the sources of funds and how they were distributed. It was a painstaking, difficult process, according to Gavin, Tepley and Ward.
Because of their efforts and tenacity, United Way paid out in excess of $166,000 to partner agencies and other organizations in the community. When the chips were down, the remaining board and staff members did the right thing.