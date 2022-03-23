Zoee Stamps of Chelan is having the time of her life as a student at the UI REACH (Realizing Education and Career Hopes) program at the University of Iowa.
She was back home this past week visiting her family before heading back to Iowa City and took some time to chat with me about her experiences.
I recently wrote a couple of columns about the UI REACH program for The Wenatchee World and how it is opening up horizons for non-traditional students. At home on break, she had time to chat with me about her experience there.
Zoee has learning challenges that would previously have prevented her from participating in college life. But the UI REACH program and others like it that are being developed across the country are breaking down these barriers.
Her experience is a wonderful reminder about the value of diversity, equity and inclusion programs that are designed to identify underserved groups of people and create new opportunities to participate in our society. Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, after all, are far more than just focused on race and ethnicity.
A world of new opportunities is opening up for Zoee, according to her father, Steve Stamps, a long-time basketball coach in the state.
Zoee lives in a dormitory on campus, participates in classes and campus clubs and has made a solid group of friends including people in the UI Reach program and also among other Iowa students.
“I’m a Christian,” she tells me, and a big part of her extracurricular life is centered on faith activities. She and her friends regularly attend Big Ten athletic contests and soak up the unique and exciting atmosphere of college athletics.
She’s a voracious reader and is thoroughly enjoying her reading strategies class, because it pushes her to read and talk about books. Right now, she’s reading “The Girl in the Blue Coat,” a riveting tale of a young girl in the Dutch Resistance during World War II.
When she heads back to campus, she’ll fly alone from SeaTac Airport to Chicago and then transfer to a flight to Iowa City. Dealing with busy airports, changing gates and the like don’t seem to phase her. Her father Steve says he and her mother Shelly worry more about her traveling than she does.
For individuals with learning challenges, life opportunities pretty much have topped out at a high school education. These individuals grow, develop and have capabilities that all too often are unfulfilled.
This spring, Zoee will be working in a pediatric dentistry program, thanks to the career program that UI REACH provides. They really push the students to get out of their comfort zones and experience life as well as learn what they are passionate about.
She’ll also be interviewing prospective UI REACH students to help build the program.
Zoee said it was a bit of an adjustment when she started the UI REACH program last fall, particularly getting out of bed for an 8:30 a.m. class. Her mom Shelly, a teacher in the Chelan School District, said that one of the challenges for Zoee in getting up early is that she so enjoys the social life and is always on the go at college. She’s learning to manage her time.
Zoee’s dreams and possibilities after college are coming into focus. Asked what she’d like to do for work, she said “working with kids in a daycare facility or in pediatrics,” she told me.
It is heartening to see programs that are creating more opportunities for non-traditional learners to contribute to our society. Zoee Stamps is showing us what is possible when we create opportunities and support for those who have different capabilities.
