The three Wenatchee middle schools choirs have released a combined virtual performance of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," thanks to the technical prowess and perseverance of Orchard Middle School teacher Jeff Sandberg.
From what I understand, putting the performance together was quite the technological challenge. It was certainly worth the wait.
Students recorded their parts individually and Sandberg put the performance together and posted it to YouTube recently. He worked with fellow music teachers Angela Richmond at Foothills Middle School and Melanie Nees at Pioneer Middle School to get students to participate.
The recordings were made when the students were not in school and this was a way to help connect them with their peers in service of making music. Given the challenges to student mental health caused by the pandemic, I thought their choice of a song to perform was perfect.
You can watch the performance by accessing this link: https://youtu.be/SnitefpJpT8