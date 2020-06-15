I cannot think of a more challenging and daunting task than talking about racism and white privilege in a public setting, given the polarization that exists in our society. Recently, retired Wenatchee police officer Mike “Maddog,” Magnotti, took on the subject during his Street Talk show on NCW Life television.
I tip my hat to him for his honest, forthright and courageous effort to start a conversation in this community.
These are discussions we need to lean into as a community despite the challenges and discomfort of doing so.
Magnotti talked about his distress viewing the video that showed Minneapolis Police officer Derrick Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a black man, for nearly nine minutes, killing him. Other officers stood by and did nothing to prevent it.
Magnotti acknowledged that racial bias is something that is part of all of us.
As an example, he said if he saw three black men standing by his car, he would be more anxious than if those individuals were white. He also acknowledged that structural racism in this country perpetuates a system that works to keep people of color disadvantaged.
During his time as a police officer, he admitted there were times when he treated people with less respect than they deserved, which he said he’s not proud of.
He has come to the conclusion that “the problem with racism is me,” an acknowledgment that resonates with me and perhaps other people in this valley. Working on social justice starts by looking inside ourselves as we seek to understand an economic and cultural system in this country that has systematically favored whites over people of color.
While he said he loves capitalism and its many blessings, he also sees that it has distorted power and allowed people of means to take advantage of others.
The truth is that racial inequality is persistent and pervasive in our society and that America’s institutions continue to be overwhelmingly controlled by the white majority in this country.
One of the assumptions we need to challenge is the commonly held notion that racism is just individual and intentional acts of meanness by bad people, as the author Robin DiAngelo puts it.
Applying that simple standard, I suspect many of us would say we’re not racist and, therefore, no issue exists. But the truth is we are part of a larger system that has, with remarkable efficiency over generations, kept blacks and other people of color in a second-class status.
As I am learning through own reading and reflection about racism and privilege, those of us who are white have no way to understand what it is like to live in the body of someone who is of color. Since the first days of this country, white skin has been the norm and other skin colors have been deemed deviant.
Even the most disadvantaged white person doesn’t have to deal with systems of racialization that exist here — a daily reality for those of color in our midst. We are socialized in a system that values white skin over black skin.
This was embedded in our Constitution, when blacks were considered less than fully human. It is a stain that has never gone away.
Mike Magnotti has started an important conversation that needs to be part of the community dialogue. I don’t think there is any question that Latinos in our midst have a more challenging time navigating our society because of those same systems.
The point of this is not for those of us who have had the privilege of growing up white to feel bad or feel guilty, but to work to break down the structural racism that exists so that we begin to live up to the lofty ideals of the founding fathers — that all men are created equal.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.