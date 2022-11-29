If we want to build effective schools in our communities, we have to look beyond standardized test scores and instead encourage our districts to build a positive culture that meets kids where they are and fosters innovation by teachers to foster the strengths of those students.

That’s a wholly different approach than our current approach, which tragically assumes standardized test scores reflect educational quality. As long as the end result of education is test scores, a lot of our kids are going to be left behind and teachers are going to be scapegoated.



