North Central Washington residents in impressive numbers have been taking to the streets to demand that our nation address structural racism and institute police reforms. An estimated 1,300 people marched in Leavenworth last Friday, and a similar number protested in Wenatchee on Saturday night in support of Black Lives Matter. Both events were organized by young community members committed to social justice.
The protests in our communities were peaceful, although tension was created by the presence of armed individuals who followed protesters along the route. Cary Condotta, the former 12th District representative and a personality on NCW Life television, had sent out ominous warnings via Facebook that looters were potentially coming to Wenatchee.
The men with guns along the route told reporters they were there to protect the town, but it seemed to marchers like Steve Maher of Our Valley Our Future that the real intent was intimidation. The same ruse of potential anti-fascist looters is being spread in other small communities.
The Black Lives Matter protest was triggered by the shocking killing of George Flood by a white police officer in Minneapolis, which happened on the same day that white woman in New York, Amy Cooper, called 911 to accuse an innocent African-American birdwatcher of threatening her life. His crime? He had asked her to leash her dog, per the rules of Central Park.
The videos of these two events went viral and calls for reform have jumped to the forefront of the national conversation. The videos confirm what people of color having been saying for years — that racism in both overt acts and in systemic bias through American institutions and more subtle forms of racialization is the everyday reality for Blacks, Hispanics and others to varying degrees.
Marches are happening across the country and in other countries. Most of these have been peaceful events, like the ones in North Central Washington, but violence, rioting and looting have, tragically, occurred in cities like Seattle, Minneapolis and New York.
Since the protests began, we have witnessed some incredible moments of reconciliation and de-escalation by the police in large and small cities. Police chiefs like Joseph Wysocki in Camden, New Jersey and Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and many others walked with protesters in solidarity.
But, we have also seen actions by police forces in other parts of the country that have been brutal and violate every standard of community policing.
In Buffalo, New York, an elderly protester was filmed trying to talk to riot police and officers violently shoved him to the ground and he ended up in serious condition in the hospital. There was no provocation whatsoever. Where was the duty to serve and protect in that instance? Two officers who shoved the man were arrested, but the other 57 members of their unit resigned in support of the two officers. That’s unconscionable.
We’ve seen countless videos of police beating nonviolent protesters with clubs and pushing into crowds with cars. The violence in the streets has injured countless citizens and law enforcement officers. Journalists doing their jobs have been targeted with rubber bullets and tear gas by some law enforcement agencies. Police have rammed protesters with their vehicles in some cases.
Escalating the violence and turning on nonviolent protesters acting within their civil rights is a shocking and disturbing reality that endangers citizens and hurts the credibility of the law enforcement community. That’s not serving and protecting. Even in the midst of violence, professional law enforcement officers are duty bound to respond with restraint.
These protests appear to have staying power. I’m proud that our citizens have taken to the streets in support of meaningful reforms and have done so in a peaceful manner. Making sure everyone’s rights are respected is a responsibility that all of us bear.
And if militia members show up again, I recommend a greater law enforcement presence to ensure that protesters are able to exercise their rights under the Constitution.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.