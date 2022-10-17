Make a Difference Day
Buy Now

Employees of Hilton Garden Inn clean windows at Colonial Vista as a Make a Difference Day work project in 2019.

Pybus Public Market and its foundation make immeasurable contributions to the Wenatchee Valley by bringing people together and strengthening the bonds of community.

This Saturday, Pybus will be the headquarters for the 32nd annual Make a Difference Day, a national day of volunteerism that continues to inspire people to be of service to others.

Rufus Woods

Rufus Woods


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?