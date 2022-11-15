I have no idea how climber and author John Roskelley of Spokane had the emotional fortitude to give a detailed presentation about the ascent of Howse Peak in Canada that claimed the life of his son, Jess, and two other young mountaineering icons, Austrians David Lama and Hansjorg Auer. Losing a child is undoubtedly the most devastating of experiences.

Speaking at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center to a crowd of nearly 100 people on Nov. 8, Roskelley reconstructed the successful climb to the top and the avalanche that swept the three climbers to their deaths.



